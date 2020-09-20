Karen L. Attick, 83, of Landisville, PA passed away at Luther Care on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Gloversville, NY, she was the daughter to the late Grace (Hodges) and Leland Sleat.
Karen worked as an RN for Lancaster General Hospital for over 30 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of LCBC church. Karen was an avid Phillies fan and loved to build puzzles and listen to country music. She had a special place in her heart for her feline companions, and often took care of feral cats in the neighborhood. Most of all Karen cherished spending time with her family, especially the holidays with her grandchildren. Her loving nature and kind heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Karen is survived by her children: Michele Moore wife of Michael of Landisville and Michael Attick husband of Sarah of Mount Joy; her grandchildren: Aiden and Alayna as well as a niece Lauren Sleat and nephew Chris Sleat. Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Sleat.
Karen will be sharing her Celebration of Life with her friend, Barbara Moore who recently passed away.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 3PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Tent at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends and family will be received from 2PM to 3PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster PSPCA, www.pspca.org/lancaster, 848 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
