Karen K. Stoltzfus, age 66, of Lebanon, died suddenly on Monday, March 14, 2022, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the loving wife of John W. Stoltzfus, and would have celebrated 6 years of marriage in June. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Rita (Hockfield) Kovnat.
Karen was raised in Bala Cynwyd, PA and graduated from Harriton High School and then went on to attend Harcum Junior College and graduated from Temple University with a degree in elementary education. She then raised her family in Lafayette Hill, PA and enjoyed a 20-year career in the Colonial School District. She was a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Stuart Michael Tucker of Royersford, PA and Howard David Tucker married to Sheri Kay Tucker of Morgantown, PA, two grandchildren: Elizabeth Kay Tucker and Henry Nolan Tucker and a close cousin with whom she was raised, Jeffry Seiken, her step children are Peter Berton husband of Jenn, RI; Heidi Applegate, wife of David, Washington, D.C.; Nessa Rene Barge, wife of Scott, Harrisonburg, VA; and Nevin Eric Stoltzfus, Steamboat Springs, CO. She has four step granddaughters: Sophie Rose and Lillyann Grace Berton, and twins Margeret Evelyn and Iris Bea Applegate.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mt. Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 with Pastors Pam Reist, Josh Tindall, and Jason Haldeman officiating. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, 47 Pine Grove Lane, Elverson, PA. Viewings will be held at the church on Monday from 6 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church, address above. The service will also be livestreamed at www.etwoncob.org. For those attending the services, masks are optional. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is honored to be serving Karen's family. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.