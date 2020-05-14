Karen K. Hodson, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Conestoga View. She was the wife of the late William C. Hodson, Sr., who passed away in 2013. She was born in Hatboro, daughter of the late Melvin W. and Aletta A. Strohecker Keller. Karen was a member of Rohrerstown Mennonite Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed reading, exercising, home-cooked meals with her family, the outdoors, playing bingo and shopping.
She is survived by one son: David W. Worthington, Quakertown. One daughter: Kristen L. (Bryan) Maier, Warrington. One sister: Linda L. (Gene F.) Catherson, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by one son: William C. Hodson, Jr.
A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. The Outdoor Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
