Karen Joy Beiler, age 65 of Lancaster City, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Hospice Inpatient Center, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late D. George and Rhoda Stoltzfus Beiler. She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School, class of 1976. Karen received her Bachelor of Science degree from Millersville University. She enjoyed her teaching years at both Weavertown Mennonite School, and Locust Grove Mennonite School. Karen gave in to her curiosity to see the world in her 40s when she signed up to teach English in China for 10 years. While she was abroad, she developed a love for the people and the food of that country. Upon returning home, she shared her enthusiasm by cooking fantastic Chinese cuisine for any and all partakers. She showed her guests mercy by toning down the spice level for our unsophisticated palates.
After teaching, she provided transportation for the Amish community to the market in Flemington, NJ where she worked for 7 years in the deli at Jason and Martha Esh's soup and salad stand. She was a member of Sunnyside Mennonite Church in Lancaster. At Sunnyside, she used her gifts and time in children's ministry. In her free time, Karen loved reading, traveling, eating out and spending time with her family and friends. Her family will miss her strong alto singing voice and her unbridled enthusiasm for the simple gifts in life.
Surviving are 3 siblings: Yvonne, wife of John Harvey Groff of Lancaster, Rosalyn, wife of John Dienner of Bird in Hand, Derrell, husband of Ginger Messner Beiler of Terre Hill, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother; Daniel, late husband of Priscilla Dienner Beiler of Lock Haven.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA 17529 at 5 PM. Visitation will begin at 4 PM. Memorial contributions in Karen's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts. Private interment at Ridgeview Mennonite Church.