Karen J. Linton, 68, of Lancaster, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Born in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Leo L. and Joyce L. (Stanley) Bloom.
Those who knew Karen, knew her heart was devoted to her faith, family and helping others. She was a long-time member and raised her family in the Lancaster Alliance Church. She worked in the church and taught Sunday School. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Mom Mom".
Karen's love will live on in her children, Thomas "TJ" Linton, and Tara Plackey, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Nicolas Plackey, Halli Plackey, Keira Plackey and Ava Linton; and sisters, Kristy Flick of Mount Joy and Misty Foley of Arizona. She was preceded in passing by her son, Chad Linton, and brothers, Mark Bloom and Mike Bloom.
A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at 4 PM on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Karen's name to the Lancaster Alliance Church, lancastercma.org.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com