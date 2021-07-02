Karen J. Doutt, 76, of Lebanon, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, June 12, 1945 to the late Charles S. Williams and Marguerite Williams nee Traver in Kingston, PA.
She was a member of Speedwell Heights Brethren, was a 20 year member of Ironville United Methodist Church and retired from Armstrong after 25 years of service. Karen was an award winning quilter, enjoyed needlepoint and crafting. Her number one priorities were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are husband, Richard F. "Pete" Doutt, Jr.; daughters, Sandra Foss Werley and spouse Lanny, and Mary Foss Ingram; step children, Amy Doutt Lloyd and spouse Soy, Brian S. Doutt and spouse Kelly; grandchildren, Jonathan Shank, Lauren Evans, Kristin Alexander, Kaitland Bush, Jason Lloyd, Alexa Doutt, Kierstin Doutt; great-grandchildren, Kyla Chambers, Chloe Shank, Jonathan Shank, Henry Evans, Layla Shank, Kameron Hayden. She was preceded in death by step son, Jason R. Doutt; grandchild, Emily Lloyd; siblings, Kenneth Williams, Charles Williams, Jr., and Richard Williams.
Viewing will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
