Karen J. (DeBottis) Heslink, 73, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, December 23, 2022. Born in Brockport, NY, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Betty (Nuffer) DeBottis. She was the loving wife of Daniel Heslink. Together they shared 51 years of marriage.
Karen graduated from Mynderse Academy, then earned a Bachelor's degree from SUNY Fredonia and a Master's Degree from Millersville University. She worked as an Elementary School Teacher for Lancaster School District for 26 years until her retirement. She was also a published author. She was an active member of Millersville Community Church. In her spare time, she loved reading and writing, and travelling. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be very much missed.
In addition to her husband, Daniel, Karen is survived by her daughters Melanie Sanchez (husband, Jos Luis) of Lancaster, and Elisha Barone (husband, Edward) of State College; her grandchildren Lorelai Sanchez, Benjamin Barone, and Rebecca Barone; and her siblings Steven DeBottis, Kathy Erb, John DeBottis, Mary Fuller, and Betsy DeBottis.
Services will be held at Millersville Community Church Grace Campus, 163 W. Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM and Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Millersville Community Church at the address above or www.mcchurch.net, or to the Lancaster Education Foundation at 445 N. Reservoir Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to www.lancastereducation.com.
