Karen Elaine Hess, 72, of Columbia, died of natural causes Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Elizabeth (Betty) Bowman Hess. Karen enjoyed playing sports at McCaskey, attended York Jr. College, was employed by Alcoa, and served in the Navy for nine years, prior to joining the US Postal Service in Lancaster until her retirement several years ago.
She was a bowler in various leagues, and also enjoyed Folk Art Painting and spending time with her artist friends.
Karen enjoyed playing and working with children all her life, especially more needy children, but she never found a way to incorporate that love into her vocation.
She is survived by her favorite sister Vicki (Hess) Mihalov, her favorite brother Robert (Bob) Hess, her two nieces, Nikki and Leah, and 17 first cousins.
Burial Service will be at Indiantown Gap Nat'l Cemetery on Thur., Dec. 5, at 2:50pm; and a Memorial Service will be at 6:00pm on Fri., Dec. 6, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.
