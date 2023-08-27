Karen E. Reynolds, 82, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Viva of Harrisburg. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Thelma Emma (Weaver) Way. Karen was the wife of the late Peter Reynolds who passed away in 1996.
Karen worked for Wachovia as a portfolio manager. She was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy. Karen was an avid reader and volunteered at the Milanof-Schock Library.
Karen is survived by a daughter, Lori Weiler, wife of Roy of Mount Joy; four grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; and a sister, Linda Gockley of Mount Joy.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and Greg Miller; a grandson, Christopher Miller; and her brother-in-law, Michael Gockley.
A memorial service honoring Karen's life will be held at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com