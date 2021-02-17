Karen Donckers Doherty passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 14, 2021. Born to Helen and Harold Donckers, Karen graced this world on October 11, 1942. Karen grew up in Roanoke, VA where she graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School and later attended the University of Virginia Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1963, with a focus in pediatrics. While at the University of Virginia she met the love of her life, John (Jack) Doherty of Tappan, NY, her husband of 58 years. After graduating from UVA, Karen and Jack lived in Norfolk, VA where Jack served in the U.S. Navy and Karen was a pediatric nurse at DePaul Hospital. In 1965 Karen and Jack moved to Wilmington, DE where Karen spent wonderful years volunteering for numerous causes, raising their daughters and supporting Jack in his career with DuPont. They resided in Delaware for 51 years before moving to Willow Valley in Lancaster, PA.
Throughout her life, Karen was passionate about helping others and was especially active in child advocacy, family education and social justice. As a long-standing member of the Junior League of Wilmington Karen co-authored the book "Loving, Caring and Sharing – Your Baby and You" and was instrumental in writing and lobbying legislature for the creation of the Foster Care Review Board in Wilmington, Delaware, on which she later served as an Executive Committee Member. Additionally, Karen served as a Board Member of Delaware Adolescent Program, Inc., the Governor's Commission of Families, the Board of Family Services Delaware, the State Bar Committee on Social Needs of Children, and the Government Relations Committee for the United Way. Karen was tireless in her service as a Member of the Advisory Board for Children and Families First. Her years of volunteer service were acknowledged by Governor Michael Castle when he officially declared Tuesday, December 15, 1987 as "Karen D. Doherty Day," proclaiming Karen as "one of Delaware's most dedicated public servants."
After a two year adventure in Oakville, Ontario while Jack was with DuPont Canada, Karen returned to her activities in Delaware, serving on the Board of Trustees for Kentmere Nursing Home and became involved with the International Women's Club, an organization that facilitates the experience of people temporarily residing in the U.S. Karen's love of service and learning led her to pursue a Certificate in Volunteer Administration from the University of Delaware.
Karen's compassion and kindness touched everyone she met. She had an amazing number of friends. She is survived by her husband Jack, and their daughters Mary Ellen Yavalar (Derya) of Baltimore, MD, and Kathleen Robinson (T) of Morrison, CO. Karen, known as "Yummy" was a loving grandmother to Selin Yavalar (Nicole), Aksel Yavalar (Kellie), Hjordis Robinson, Ariyel Yavalar, Margaret Robinson and Emre Yavalar, as well as a great grandmother to Peri Hazel Yavalar. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Donckers (Susan) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her brother James Donckers (Wanda).
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Karen's name to Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org) and Children and Families First of Delaware (809 Washington Street, Wilmington, DE 19801).
