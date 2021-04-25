Karen D. Scheingraber, 57, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday, April 19, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Frank and Arlene (Reitzel) Scheingraber.
Karen enjoyed the basic things in life. She loved being in the sunshine and could frequently be found taking long walks. In the summer she was always found pool side. Karen enjoyed attending community events like Oktoberfest and pool parties. She will be remembered for her many years working for Manheim Township School District in the Envisions program.
She is survived by her parents: Frank Scheingraber, husband of Helen, and Arlene Scheingraber, and her daughter, Courtney Rae Scheingraber, as well as many cousins. She had many friends and colleagues, and appreciated their holiday texts and check-ins. She was preceded in passing by her walking partner and fur baby, Oliver.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of Lancaster, pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts
