Karen D. Carson, 85, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Weitzel) Eitnier, and the widow of Charles E. Carson, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.
Karen graduated from Rothsville High School in 1953. She always enjoyed helping to plan and attend the annual Rothsville Alumni Banquet. Karen was a long-time member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Rothsville, and sang as a soprano in the church choir for many years. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice, and sang many moving solos and cantatas. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and spending time with her family and friends was one of her greatest joys. She remained close to her brothers and her husband's siblings, and was much loved by them, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
In earlier years, Karen was an excellent bowler and was a member of many leagues. She enjoyed attending local sporting events and was an avid Warwick Warriors, Phillies, and Eagles fan. She was always active and enjoyed auctions, decorating her home, gardening, traveling, and family vacations to the beach and mountains. In later years, she enjoyed watching the birds and butterflies that flocked to her gardens.
Karen is survived by her loving family: her three sons, David (Debbie) of Lititz, Steven (Marie) of Mechanicsburg, and Dean (Leslie) of Lititz; five grandchildren, Andrew (Erin), Brett (Laura), Amanda, Amy, and Erica (David); five great-grandsons, Nicholas, Ryan, Evan, Easton, and Rory; brothers Barry Eitnier and W. Brent Eitnier; brothers-in-law Kenny Carson and Barry Carson; sisters-in-law Doris Kreider and Mindy Maser; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service to be officiated by Reverend Bonnie Oplinger. The service will commence at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery, 36 Church Street, Rothsville, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in Karen's memory to the Jerusalem Lutheran Church Benevolent Fund at the above address. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com