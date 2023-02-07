Mrs. Karen Bledsoe Kirkpatrick, 65 of Mocksville, NC, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 7, 1957, in Lancaster County, PA to the late Grover Glenwood Bledsoe, Jr. and Janice Moore Bledsoe. Karen had been employed by Davie County School System for over 30 years as a special education teacher. While teaching mainly at the elementary level, Karen was able to create methods to help work with her special students. She became a member of First Presbyterian Church in 1984. She was very family oriented, and especially loved the time they spent together. Karen enjoyed collecting "Cat's Meow" and Noah's Ark items.
Survivors include her husband, William Michael Kirkpatrick; sons, Kevin Kirkpatrick (Brittney) of Hoschton, GA, and Bryon Kirkpatrick (Chloe) of Holly Springs, NC; sisters, Barbara Snyder (Barry), and Kristina Hoskins (Steve), all of Mount Joy, PA; grandson, Owen Kirkpatrick; four nieces and nephews; lovable "grandpups," Hank, Molly, and Stella; and her favorite cat, Buttercup.
A memorial service was conducted on February 6, at First Presbyterian Church. The service is available to view on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 261 S. Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028.
