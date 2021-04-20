Karen (Bleacher) Adams, 66, of Airville, PA passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 with family by her side. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Enos and Annamary (Young) Bleacher. She attended McCaskey High School.
Our mom never did things halfway. Always hardworking, she gave every endeavor her full passion and effort. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to a neighbor even when she could have used a hand herself. She was dedicated to giving her three children a great start in life as well as many children in Lancaster County through her early professional days as a Head Start teacher and then after earning her degree with honors from Millersville University, a teacher with Solanco School District. She was passionate about environmental protection and was an avid gardener; she was an entrepreneur; owning a greenhouse business for many years that she operated from her home. She loved living near the river, being on the water and listening to the train horns at all hours of the day and night. Mom was always reading and enjoyed walks with her beloved four-legged companions. She was a knitter, a seamstress and she found great joy in handcrafted items made by others.
She is survived by her three loving children, Terra Adams and husband Jim Rothenberg of York, ME; Jake Adams and wife Cassie of Phoenix, AZ; Jeremy Adams and wife Jen of Phoenixville, PA; her adoring grandchildren, Oliver, Brody, Jack, Juliet and Willa; her former husband John Adams of Drumore, PA; her three siblings Richard married to Alice Bleacher of Albrightsville, PA, Barbara married to Robert Heisey of Gilroy, CA, Joan Bleacher married to Stan Jozwiak of Boulder, CO; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sweet grandson, Henry John Adams.
Karen was a loving person who touched the hearts of many with her warm, friendly smile and kind gestures. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sierra Club, www.SierraClub.org, 225 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be private.
