Karen A. Keiser, 74, of Conestoga, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was born in Ishpeming, MI, daughter of the late George and Edna Olsen Francis. Karen loved Doo-wop music and her flower garden.
She is survived by two daughters: Ruth E. (Ron) Sadd, Mount Joy and Jodi L. (Raymond) Bencak, Millersville. Nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. One brother: Bruce (Carol) Francis, Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by one son: Christopher Gardner and one great-grandson: Dawson Waite.
A Time of Visitation will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Vicki's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge St., PO Box 174, New Cumberland, PA 17070. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com