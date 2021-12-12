Kara Renee Getz, 47 of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 3, 2021. Born in Ephrata, PA, she was the daughter of the late Linda (Sheaffer) Price, and loving fiancée to John Good.
Kara graduated from Ephrata High School. She had the biggest heart and was a genuine person. She often went to concerts and her love of music was known by many. Kara enjoyed going to the beach, loved dogs, and absolutely loved babies. She liked going out to eat at restaurants with John.
In addition to her fiancé John, Kara is survived by her daughter Amy Getz, her sister Lisa Bender (Brian) and niece Briana, her 4 aunts: Betty Loose, Sally Sheaffer (Lynn McJunkin), Ginny Sheaffer, and Dorothy Sheaffer; her step father Rickey Price, and a host of cousins and friends. Kara was predeceased by her mother, Linda (Sheaffer) Price, her uncle, John Sheaffer, and her aunt, Patricia Loar.
A memorial gathering will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, December 15 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kara's name to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.