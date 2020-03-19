Kandra Lynn Maldonado (Skidmore) passed away at home on December 7 2019 with her daughter by her side. She was born October 13, 1971 in Ephrata, PA, the daughter of Sandra K. Larmie (Skidmore) and the late Joseph S. Marko.
Kandra is survived by her two children: Joshua M. Maldonado of Akron, PA and Alexandria L. Maldonado of Lancaster, PA. Kandra was the oldest of four siblings which are: April Hogan wife of Daniel of Ephrata, Kelly Sprecher wife of Fredrick of Ephrata, and Louis R. Larmie of Blue Ball.
Kandra known by Kandy to most worked at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron, PA for almost nineteen years and was devoted to caring for her residents. Kandy loved her dogs as if they were her children especially her "DOODLE ". Kandy enjoyed crafting, gardening, exercising, hiking and just loved spending time with the people she loved. Her family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date. Kandy will be missed by many.
