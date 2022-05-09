Kandis K. Shaffer, 62, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Gerald and Sarah Nelson Withers of Manheim. She was the loving wife of J. Marlin Shaffer, Jr. and they would have celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in June. Kandis was co-owner and operator of Lancaster Truck Repair, Landisville. She was a member of Chiques Church, Manheim and was involved with Friends of the Manheim Library. Her interests included sewing, quilting, knitting, cooking, baking and volunteering her time to help others. Kandis loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed traveling to the family cabin in Potter County.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are three children, J. Marlin III husband of Amanda Shaffer of Lancaster, Jaclyn wife of Jason Sanderson of Holtwood and Corey Shaffer of Manheim; three grandchildren: Alyssa, Kaylee, Emmalynn and three brothers: Arthur Withers of Red Lion, Mitchell husband of Holly Withers of Mississippi and Wesley husband of Carrie Withers of Maine.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kandis' funeral service at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Kandis' memory to Jubilee Ministries, 27 East Ferdinand Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com