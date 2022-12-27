Kameika Latrice Hinton

Kameika "Black Barbie" Latrice Hinton was born in Hershey, PA on June 15, 1981. She is the daughter of Bessie Robertson Lee Hinton and the late James Barry Lee Hinton. She passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Mount Joy, PA at the age of 41.
She grew up in Lancaster, PA where she graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. After graduating, Kameika studied to become a teacher. She was formerly employed at the Community Action Program (CAP) in Lancaster, PA as a Support Specialist.
She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and having cookouts. She was very gifted in hair braiding and styling. She cherished celebrating holidays and cooking a feast. She will forever be remembered for her big heart, outgoing personality, and her love of her family. She will also be remembered as being talented, kind, loving, and caring to others.
She loved spending quality time with her family and friends, especially her three daughters whom she loves immensely: Envey, Kyashia, and Malashia Hinton.
Kameika is survived by her mother, Bessie Lee Hinton, her three daughters Malashia, Kyashia, and Envey Hinton, her brothers, Kelvin, husband of Trina Hinton, James, husband of Amy Hinton, Stanley Thompson, and her sister, Kawanna Hinton, and her grandson Milano Hinton.
Family and friends are invited to attend Kameika's Homegoing Funeral Service on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. John A. Knight officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. 12:00 Noon with the service following. The interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
