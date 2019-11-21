Kade M. Horner

Kade Matthew Horner, 20, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Monday, November 18, 2019.
He was a graduate of Ephrata High School and worked as a Data Technician for B.J. Baldwin Electric, Inc. of Narvon, PA.
Blessed with a technical mind, Kade loved drawing, computers, and his job with Baldwin Electric.
Kade's number one priority was his daughter, Gryphon E. Horner.
In addition to Gryphon, Kade is survived by his father, Kevin M. Horner, husband of Lea Horner; his mother, Kirstin L. Horner; two brothers: Kavan and Kyle Horner; step sister, Alisha Eagan; paternal grandparents: Barry and Georgine Horner; uncles Richard Comerford and Dean Horner; niece, Emsley Frizzell; and numerous cousins.
Kade was preceded in death by his step sister, Hannah M. Dooty.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A Christian Prayer Service will follow at 7 p.m.
