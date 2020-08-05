K. Richard Lefever, 73, of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home following a lengthy battle with cancer and respiratory issues.
Born in Mt. Carmel, PA, he was the son of the late A. Harold and Alice Wheeler Lefever. He was the loving husband of Janet H. Lefever for 55 years. Richard attended Penn Manor High School and lived most of his life in the Millersville area. He was a Certified Chevrolet Technician for Wiggins Chevrolet, service technician for various organ companies and built organs for customers. He retired in 2009 from Cooper Printing.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his son, Michael L. Lefever (Michelle), Delaware; and three grandchildren, Devon (Willow Street), Emmerson and Brayden (Delaware). He was preceded in death by his son, Scott R. Lefever.
A graveside service will be held at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM with Pastor Todd McAllister from the Millersville Bible Church officiating.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Richard's memory to the Millersville Bible Church, 58 West Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
