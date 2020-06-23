K.R. "Butch" Rineer, 76, of Elizabethtown passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born to the late Kerwin R. Rineer and Jean (Hoffman) Keys. He is predeceased by his loving wife A. Jane (Williams) Rineer.
Butch attended Hempfield High School and was a proud Army veteran who continued his career as a self-employed truck driver. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved his blue grass music and beer. He was also a wood worker and his own mechanic. Butch was a true handyman who could fix anything, he was a wealth of knowledge and skills willing to share with anyone. Most importantly he was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his children: Timothy W. Kauffman and fiancée Dawn L. Barr, Cheryl D. Dohner and husband Ray, Dixie L. Kautz and husband Randall, and Brenda K. Greenawalt and husband Roscoe K., Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his beloved K9 companion, Jiggs. He is predeceased by a son, Guy R. Newcomer and survived by his wife Cathy A. Newcomer.
A graveside service will take place at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.