K. Pauline Staab, 95, of Mountville, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at Oak Leaf Manor.
She was born in Akron to the late Jacob and Kathryn (Ulrich) Rottmund and was the wife of the late Joseph Staab who passed away in 1963.
During her working years, Pauline was a production planner at Hamilton Precision Metals. She enjoyed reading, listening to old hymns and doing word searches. She loved watching the Phillies, Notre Dame football and UNC basketball. She especially loved her grandchildren.
Pauline is survived by a son, Michael, husband of Terry Staab of Lititz; a son-in-law, Rick Meagher of Frederick, MD; six grandchildren, Erin, wife of Jon Treese of Ephrata, Cody, husband of Samantha Staab of Lititz, Kelsey Staab of Lancaster, Kate Meagher of Frederick, MD, Emily Meagher of McCoy, CO, Matthew, husband of Lindsay Meagher of Carthage, NY; two great-grandchildren and a brother, William G. Rottmund of Lancaster.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Meagher; four siblings, Albert C., J. Richard, Edward and Mary Ann.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 19, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Silver Spring Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pauline's memory can be made to, 2nd Chance 4 Life, PO Box 549, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.