K. Louise (Houseal) Baker, 77, of Mount Joy, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown. Born in Florinel, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Fletcher) Houseal. Louise was the loving wife of Richard A. Baker. They would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on October 4th this year.
Louise was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1960. She retired from Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta in 1998 after 38 years of service. She received a special recognition award from her former Wyeth supervisor that included the following: "Louise Baker is indispensable and consistently maintains the highest work ethics. Zero defect is a word that comes to mind. Louise is more than an employee, she is an important member of the Wyeth Marietta Team, and most definitely deserves a special recognition award for her performance and attitude throughout her years of service." Her dedication and commendable contributions created a positive impact that was greatly appreciated by the company.
Louise was a lifetime faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Maytown. She was baptized on April 23rd, 1943 at St. John's and remained a highly regarded member of the congregation. She loved Sunday Worship and served on various committees including the Women's Social Ministry. This committee was dear to her heart as it supported community needs and reflected her compassion and kindness by helping others. Louise had a special connection and many fond memories with retired Pastor Robert Lescallette who served St John's congregation for over 40 years. Louise volunteered with her husband at the local Meals on Wheels. She was also a member of the Maytown Historical Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 809 in Maytown.
Louise enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends through the years. She attended weekly Bingo for over 25 years, accompanied by her husband and mother. Louise loved trips to the beach and the beautiful ocean view. She was an avid piano player and had a passion for music and singing. Louise had a kind and loving soul, with a pleasant personality, that will be deeply missed by all.
Louise is survived by her husband Richard, and three children, Richard Baker, Jr. (Pamela), of Marietta, Lynn Baker of Maytown, and Jeffrey Baker (Kimberly), of Rapho Township; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; one brother, Richard (Elva) Houseal of Wrightsville; many nieces and nephews including Sarah Myers who has provided exceptional support and care to Richard and Louise. She had a deep love and strong affection for each family member and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, William, James, and Russel Houseal, and a sister, E. Helen Mumper.
The family would like to thank and express our sincere appreciation to Paramount Senior Living and Hospice Compassionate Care for all their wonderful compassion and care they provided over the past 21 months. They also extend a special thanks to Lori, Olivia, Kim, Starla, and all the caregivers (angels) for their excellent care and support.
Unfortunately, due to health concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) the family will be postponing Louise's celebration of life service and will make an announcement at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 96, Maytown, PA 17550. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »