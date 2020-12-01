K. Lenora (Bair) Adams, 90, formerly of Adamstown, passed away Sun., Nov. 29, 2020. She was a daughter of the late William L. & Katie L. (Snyder) Bair and the loving wife to Robert Eugene Adams until his passing in 1994.
Born in Adamstown, Lenora never ventured far from home, a local daytrip was enough for her. She loved her family dearly and was always spoiling them with her kindness. Lenora loved children and babies; her eyes would light up as she would speak sweetly to them. She was a great cook and loved to go out to eat, she could so proudly eat anything without gaining a pound. She was independent, never complained, and was full of genuine warmth and love.
Lenora is survived by her devoted sister, Peggy E. Texter of Adamstown, and many loving nieces & nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by five siblings, Selmer S. Bair, Richard S. Bair, William Bair, Jr., Willard J. Bair, and Marcella S. Steffy.
Viewings: Thurs., Dec. 3rd, 7 to 9 p.m. and Fri., Dec. 4th, 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Funeral service: Friday at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604.