K. Gregory Sangrey, 54, of Landisville, beloved husband, father, and son, went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Sallylee K. Shultz Sangrey of Landisville and the late Kenneth F. Sangrey. Greg was the loving husband of Carol Bernhard Sangrey and they observed their 30th wedding anniversary in June of this year. He was a graduate of Hempfield High School and attended Stevens Institute of Technology, Lancaster. For the greater part of his professional career, Greg was involved in auto sales and management. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Greg's interests included racing, playing the organ, history, political discussions, attending public auctions, and hand painting and lettering signs. He had a strong faith and enjoyed gospel music. Greg cherished his wife, mother, and children.
Surviving in addition to his wife Carol, and mother Sallylee; is a son, Daniel Sangrey of Landisville, and a daughter, Christina Sangrey, fiancée of Andrew Handshue of Pittsburgh.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Greg's graveside services at the Hempfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery, located on Stevens Street, ½ mile west of East Petersburg, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
