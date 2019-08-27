K. Diane Hornberger, age 90, of Christiana, PA, passed away at her home on Monday, August 26, 2019, where she was under the care of hospice and her family. She was the wife of Robert M. Hornberger, with whom she would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on September 30th. She was born on December 4, 1928 in Coatesville, daughter of the late Cassell & Phyllis Ober Martin.
Mrs. Hornberger graduated from Scott High School of Coatesville, class of 1946. She lived in New York City in the late 1940's and attended the Barbizon School of Modeling. Her brief modeling career allowed her to be considered as a model for the cover of Seventeen Magazine.
She spent most of her life as a resident of Christiana and worked for 37 years as an administrative assistant for Hogg & Company, CPA of Christiana.
A fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the 76ers, she enjoyed traveling, going to the beach with her family, reading and cooking. She was the organizer of "The Lunch Bunch", a group of lifelong friends who met for lunch each month.
Mrs. Hornberger was most proud of her family, She will be remembered as a "classy lady" who enjoyed life and always took great pride in her family. She will be missed for her quick wit, quiet unassuming personality, thoughtfulness, charm, generosity, smile and especially her laugh. One of the family's last enduring memories will be from her 90th Birthday celebration where she received 90 gifts; opening each one while expressing gratitude to her guests with her "signature smile" and laugh. We will cherish all our great times together.
In addition to her husband are 3 children:Mark Hornberger of Christiana, Eric Hornberger of Parkesburg, Ellen wife of David Trout of Nottingham, 5 grandchildren: Sarah Beatty, Rachel Trout, Beau Hornberger, Rebecca Trout, Nicole Trout, great-granddaughter Kaydence Beatty. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Joyce McGibbon and Richard Martin.
Funeral service will take place from the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, August 31st at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. For those who desire memorial contributions in Mrs. Hornberger's memory are requested to go to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Written condolences may be expressed to the family at shiveryfuneralhome.com