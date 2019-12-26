K. Carol Carlson, age 83 of Paradise, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Conestoga View. She was the wife of the late William S. Kinzer, Jr. who passed away in 2008. Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Carl P. and Ethel I. Carlson. Carol was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd of Lancaster. She was an Executive at Aramark Corporation in Philadelphia. Carol loved dogs, especially Wheaten Terriers. Surviving are 2 brothers: Richard husband of Georgianna Carlson of Texas, and Jack Carlson of Georgia.
A memorial service will take place at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA, on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends will be received one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's honor to Kinzer Fire Company, PO Box 82, Kinzers, PA 17535. shiveryfuneralhome.com
