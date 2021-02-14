K. Arlene Wimer, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Mennonite Home. She was the wife of Richard F. Wimer, who preceded her in death. Born in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luther L. Keiffer and Mary Ellen (Shuler) Keiffer.
She spent much of her career at the Pennsylvania State Sales Tax Office, in earlier years she was a crossing guard for the Lancaster Police Department. The school children nicknamed her "Smiley", because she was always smiling.
Arlene was a member of James Buchanan-Wheatland Foundation, Cloisters, AFCME, Nutty Knitters, and the Red Hat Society, She was a lifelong member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia, PA.
In her spare time, she loved spending time with family, watching her grandchildren in sports in earlier years, Playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and watching old movies, and playing dominoes. In addition, she always loved going to the Beach.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Barbara Benard (Jack) of Columbia, PA, her son, Ronald Wimer (Jill), of Lancaster, PA, and James Wimer, companion of Cindy Kluth, Lancaster; grandchildren, Melissa Adams, James, Wimer, Jr.(Amy), Lindsey Groft, (John), Brandon Wimer (Victoria), Stephanie Rampaul (Cliff), Brittany Loeffler (Doug), Kyle Wimer (Ellen) and eleven great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren referred to her as "Nanny," "Cakey" or "Nana Kate."
Arlene was predeceased by her Brother, Luther Keiffer, Jr. a sister, Betty J. Sherr, a grandson, Brent Adams and a half-sister, Geneva Landis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a virtual memorial service by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/k-arlene-wimer on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: LancasterHistory, 230 North President Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, The American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave an on-line condolence to the family please visit:
