Justine K. Rogevich; beloved wife, mother, Yaya, dear friend, and animal lover, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital Penn Medicine. Justine was born in Lancaster, where she lived most of her full, beautiful, and happy life. She was the daughter of the late James and E. Grace (Brasch) Gabriel.
Justine is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 55 years, Dr. Joseph E. Rogevich. They were married on September 16, 1967 in Lancaster, and together began an incredible journey through a life filled with family, love, laughter, and amazing adventures. Justine, or Gus as she was known by those closest to her, lit up the room with her smile and wicked sense of humor. She had many hobbies, but her true passions were anything related to cats, winning at bridge, tending to her spectacular outdoor and indoor gardens, and spoiling her grandbabies. She and Joe traveled the world together and rarely left each other's side. She loved adventures, funky shoes, and vodka gimlets. Although she dragged Joe to the far corners of the Earth, her happy place was at home in her sunroom or on a beach chair in Hilton Head surrounded by her family. She loved a great party and was always the last one to leave the dance floor, especially when her favorite Elton John songs were playing.
Justine was beloved in the Lancaster community and was a member and supporter of many social and service organizations. She was a parishioner of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church and part of the St. Leo Bible study group. She was an exceptional bridge player, proudly holding the rank of Bronze Life Master. She was very active in cat rescue, Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, The Lancaster Women's Shelter, and was a member of the St. Joseph's Hospital Women's Auxiliary and PA Medical Society. She was a longtime member of the Lancaster Country Club and cherished the many friendships she and Joe had there. She enjoyed being a part of the Ladies' Nine Hole golf group, but her favorite golf partner was always Joey. She was also an active member of The Fulton Theatre Producers Circle and loved getting dressed up for dinner and a show.
Justine attended St. Anne's School, was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School in 1963, and attended the School of Nursing at St. Joseph Hospital. Following nursing school she graduated in 1973 magna cum laude from Millersville University with a double major in psychology and sociology. She was employed at St. Joseph Hospital and Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital as a Registered Histology Technician, but her true life calling was devoted wife and mother.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Mary E. Rogevich McLoughlin, wife of Daniel J. McLoughlin, of Manasquan, NJ; Emily Rogevich Garman, wife of Byron S. Garman, of Lancaster; and Nathan J. Rogevich, of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael McLoughlin, Grace McLoughlin, Landon Garman, Paige Garman, and Peyton Garman. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James, John, and Jerry Gabriel, and a sister Jeanneine Otero. Justine was a devoted mother and grandmother who was happiest when surrounded by her family. She loved and protected her family passionately and fiercely, and would do anything for a friend in need. She spent her life creating a warm and happy home for her family and her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know and love her.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11AM at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 with The Rev. Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6pm-8pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and again on Friday, from 10am-11am at the church, prior to Mass. Interment will take place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Justine's memory to The Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
