Justina "Tina" (Palumbo) Eddy, 70, of Lancaster, passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Christina (Familiari) Palumbo. She was the loving wife of Richard A. Eddy with whom she shared 41 loving years together.
She was a 1970 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Tina worked for the County of Lancaster in the Planning Commission as a document scanner.
Tina loved spending time with her family during get togethers where she loved to play with the children and indulge in the sweets. She also spent her time attending public auctions and antiquing. If she wasn't antiquing, you could find her dancing and listening to Oldies and Motown. If she was cooking, it was her specialty dish of lasagna.
Tina is survived by her husband Richard, two sisters; Linda Fulton, wife of Donald, of Lancaster, and Mickie Lopane, of Lancaster. She is also survived by a niece, Christina Fulton, of Lancaster, a son; Mike Eddy, fianc of Andrea Shaffer, of Mount Wolf, and several cousins. She is predeceased by her sister, Francesca Palumbo, and her aunt, Zizi Palumbo.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tina's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org\donate or to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com