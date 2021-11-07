Justina E. Snyder, 27, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Andrew Snyder of Marietta and Darla E. (Weibley) Jamison, wife of Wayne of Manheim. Also surviving are four sisters, Venessa Snyder of Manheim, Ashley McFadden, wife of Kevin of Mount Joy, Sarah Clinger of Mount Joy and Amanda Kroner, wife of Brandon of West Virginia; and two brothers, Thomas Briggs, Jr. of Manheim and Stephen Sumpman, Jr. of Mount Joy.
An outgoing, caring person, Justina put a smile on the face of everyone she met. She was a friend to everyone and was there to help anyone in need. Justina enjoyed hiking and motorcycle rides. She was artsy and a very talented painter.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
