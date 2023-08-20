Justina C. Boblick

Justina C. "Jessie" Boblick, 82, of Lititz, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Florian and Kathryn Kanuchok Marhefka. Jessie was the loving wife of Edward G. "Ed'' Boblick and they would have observed their 58th wedding anniversary in September of this year. During her career she worked as an Administrative Assistant for several medical facilities including Lancaster General Hospital where she was employed until her retirement. Jessie was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. Over the years Jessie and Ed enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the country visiting all 50 states, as well as international travel to Australia and New Zealand. She loved music and attending concerts whenever she could, and in her younger years participating in bowling leagues at Dutch Lanes, Ephrata. She had a deep passion for her family and cherished the time she could spend with her husband, daughters, and granddaughter.
Surviving in addition to her husband Ed, are two daughters: Diana M. wife of Charles M. Hess of Lititz, Sheryl A. wife of Brian J. Whetstone of Marietta, and a granddaughter, Victoria Hess. She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Marhefka.
Services and Interment for Jessie will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
