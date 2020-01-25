Justin S. McGarvey, 36, of New Holland, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence.Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jeffrey S. and Cindi L. Groff McGarvey. Justin was a mechanic, an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed hunting.
Besides his parents, he is survived by: a son, Lenox S. McGarvey; a brother, Robert B. McGarvey, of New Holland; paternal grandmother, June I. McGarvey, of Honey Brook; maternal grandmother, Janet W. Groff, of Leola. He was preceded in death by: paternal grandfather, Edward R. McGarvey and maternal grandfather, Robert B. Groff, Jr.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Friends may call Tuesday, January 28, from 7-9:00pm and Wednesday from 10-11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »