Justin "Rey" Murphy, 21, of Ephrata passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Rey was the child of Kevin A. and Brenda S. Zimmerman Murphy. Rey was a graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Rey loved music, the great outdoors, had a big heart, and was loved by many.

Besides his parents, Rey is survived by siblings, Amber Nicole of Lititz, Derek M. Murphy of Ephrata; maternal grandfather, G. Harold Zimmerman of New Holland and paternal grandmother, Dorothy E. Murphy of Columbia.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA. The family will receive friends from 9-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the chapel. FurmanFuneralHome.com

