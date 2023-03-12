Justin Michael Meckley, 43, of Adamstown passed away on Monday February 27, 2023. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Donald E. Meckley and stepson of Debra J. Meckley, and Trixie Meilutus and stepson of Mike Meilutus.
Justin is remembered by his friends and family as a very bright loving person and for his incredible talent as a guitarist and musician. He had that rare ability to create and perform music with originality and depth. He was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan, with a distinct love for the Flyers. Justin also enjoyed camping and fishing and even wrote award winning poetry. Justin's endless love remains in the hearts of his friends, family, and especially his children. His main desire was to spread love, kindness, and empathy for the world to embrace.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his daughters Tesla, Charmane, and Kara, and his son Hendrix. He is also survived by his sister Nicole Mozeliak of Myerstown, and his brothers Jason McGallicher of Maryland and David James Schmuck of Ephrata. He will also be greatly missed by his many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Grace Meckley, and his maternal grandparents Leonard and Ruth Butkus.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 80 E. Main St., Adamstown on Friday, March 17th, 2023. Family will receive guests from 6-7 PM followed by a memorial service at 7 PM.
A living tribute »