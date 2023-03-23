Justin ("Jup") Dale Smucker, of Leola, died March 20th, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, on January 17th, 1973, he is the son of Jake Smucker (married to Rhoda) of Gordonville and the late Shirley Smucker, who passed away in 2004. He was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School in 1991, and the high school sweetheart of Cindy Diller, who he married on a snowy New Year's Eve Day, December 31st, 1993.
Justin and Cindy spent a wonderful 29 years together, a highlight of those years being their annual vacations to Florida. More than anything though, Justin enjoyed hanging out at home with Cindy, their kids, and their grandkids. He was a homebody, and there has never been anything more important to him than his family and friends.
Because they were married young, Justin and Cindy grew up together as a couple, supported one another through life, and raised three children during that time: Emily Dixon (married to Dayonte) of Lancaster, Nicholas Smucker of Leola, and Kaylie Smucker (girlfriend of Demetrius) of Leola. Justin was a selfless, kind, and loving husband and father who doted on his children. Once, he even lip-synced to a Taylor Swift song and posted the video online in the hopes of winning concert tickets for one of his kids. Of course, he pulled it off in style.
Recently, Justin experienced the joy of being a grandfather to Elijah and Joseph. It was a role he was especially suited for. His love for these boys was undeniable, and he'd often spend evenings simply playing with them on the floor in the living room or rocking one of them to sleep.
He grew up loving, tormenting, and encouraging his three sisters: Tonya Graybill (married to Jason) of Gordonville, Nicki Simmons (married to Josh) of Lancaster, and Shanna Stoltzfus (married to R.J.) of Paradise. They're not quite sure what they will do without their brother.
He worked at Auntie Anne's Inc. for 25 years, from the time he graduated from high school in 1991 until 2016. Most recently he was employed by Superior Plastic Products and Key-Link Fencing and Railing in New Holland. He was an employer's dream, loyal and hard-working, and he made friends everywhere he went, always remembered for his diligence, organization, and eye for detail.
Justin was the rock of his family, a loving husband, doting father, and proud Poppy to his grandsons. He was also an incredible son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. He was a loyal friend, maintaining close ties with those he went to high school with. He enjoyed fitness and went to the gym every day. He was a huge fan of U2 since the 80s, and one of his favorite songs was, "It's a Beautiful Day." He was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed watching the Eagles.
He was a kind soul with a tender heart who lived a good life, though it was far too short.
We love you and miss you, Justin, and wait with hope for the day we can see you again.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Keystone Church, 20 Harristown Road, Paradise with Pastors Merrill Smucker and Josh Simmons officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Graveside service will be in the Ridgeview Mennonite Church Cemetery, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »