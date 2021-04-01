Justin David Redcay, 41, of Lititz, was called to heaven on Friday March 26, 2021. He was the loving husband of Devin (Harlacher) Redcay and the devoted father to Justin, Jr. "JJ" and Hannah. Born in Ephrata, PA he was the son of J. David Redcay (husband of Linda) and Dianne (Rimby) McCorristin (wife of Michael).
Justin had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor that always led him to be the life of every party. He loved his family and friends fiercely and was very proud of his children. He was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, going to the cabin with friends, playing golf, riding motorcycles, being with his two dogs, playing cornhole, and most of all spending time with his family.
He is also survived by his sisters, Kristy Firestone (Brent), Heather Wright (Christopher), Tiffany Judge (Dennis); maternal grandfather, Charles Rimby and paternal grandmother, Dolores Rickenbach; mother-in-law Christine Harlacher; brother and sisters-in-law Anthony "Tony" and Megan McHale and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Retta Rimby, Earl Redcay and Kim Harlacher.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the start of the service. Please use the North Entrance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the family's GoFundMe Account to help offset future expenses at: https://gofund.me/ed6a8f5d To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097