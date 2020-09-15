Justin D. Campbell, 25, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2020. He was the son of Dwayne E Campbell, Lancaster and Peggy (Smith) Campbell, Lancaster.
Justin graduated from Manheim Township High School where he played on the MTHS ice hockey team. Following this, he continued his education and passion for welding and construction at CTC. Justin then worked in the construction field.
Justin was an avid hunter and was passionate about being outdoors. He spent a lot of his time at the Cannon Hunting Camp. Justin loved to ride his motorcycle and tour in his corvette. Spending time with his family, who will miss him greatly was something that Justin kept close to his heart.
In addition to his parents, Dwayne husband of Vi and Peggy Sue, Justin is survived by his brothers: Michael Campbell, husband of Ariana of Nashville, TN, and Spencer Campbell of Lancaster, PA; grandfather, Carl Smith of York, PA; step grandfather, Pete Leas of Columbia, PA; and girlfriend, Anna Bernieri. Justin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Leas.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1-2:30PM at the Tent at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the service to follow at 2:30pm. Interment will take place at Ironville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Justin's name to Independence Recovery 670 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
