Justin C. Stapleton, 33, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
He was born in Ephrata to Randy and Ruth (Zimmerman) Stapleton of Denver.
Justin was an avid gun collector. He loved his cars - especially the Subaru WRX STI named Blue. He enjoyed horror movies, Halloween being his favorite, and going out to eat. He was a big fan of Power Rangers and Game of Thrones. He adored his cats, Vladimir and Archie and especially loved his daughter.
Justin was a 2006 graduate of Cocalico High School. He worked as a mail courier for Koppenheffer & Son Trucking, Inc.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by daughter, Teagan Stapleton; sister, Alicia Stapleton of Denver; niece, Aubrey Snyder; nephews, Parker Snyder and Juelz Colon.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Estella and Walter Zimmerman, paternal grandparents, Diane Millisock and Elwood Stapleton, and cousin, Jake Doster.
A gathering and time of remembrance will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home,533 Walnut St., Denver.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
