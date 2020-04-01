Justin C. Gearty, Jr., 39, of Lancaster, PA passed away at home on Monday, March 23 ,2020. Born in Johnstown, PA to Candi Gearty and the late Justin C. Gearty, Sr.
Justin is survived by and was a loving father to five beautiful children, Alysia, Lawson, Jayden, McKenzie, and a son due in July; three siblings, Pat, Candace, and Jennifer Gearty all of Johnstown, PA; and his fiancée, Jennifer Lehman.
Justin graduated from Richland High School, class of 1999. He furthered his education at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and earned a degree in psychology. He acquired a Juris Doctorate from Widener Law School and started Gearty Law Offices.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
