June Y. Herr, 88, of Landis Homes, Lititz, PA and formerly of Strasburg, died at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late David S. Herr who died December 7, 2017. Born and raised in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Ruth Hersh Cramer.
A housewife, June also worked for Roy K. Weaver and State Farm Insurance Companies, and Armstrong Koser Plant.
She enjoyed going to the mountains, engine shows, and public auctions with her husband. June also enjoyed doing counted cross stitch and word puzzles. She collected paper weights, crocks, cook books and pretty dishes.
Surviving her is a brother Kenneth C. (Teresa) Cramer and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia "Patsy" Cramer.
A graveside service will be held at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery, 399 East Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00PM. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net