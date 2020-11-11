June W. Albers, 93, of Ephrata, passed away at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Born in Tower City on June 4, 1927, a daughter of the late H. Alvin and R. Virginia Ruch Ritzman. She was married to the late Commander (Ret.) R. J. Albers, USN, for forty years.
June was a graduate of Tower City High School; Kutztown State Teacher's College, University of Wyoming, Interamerican Uni-versity (Mexico), Escuela Americana (Burgos, Spain), University of Delaware where she did post graduate work, and North Light Art School. She taught school in Wyoming and Montana. In 1961, she was Fulbright Scholar to Spain and accepted a teaching position with U.S. Navy in Rota, Spain, where she taught English and History in the dependent schools. She was gifted in many areas but gravitated to the arts of oils and watercolors. June was an accomplished watercolorist, having had showings in Florida, and her work hangs in private collections in several states.
She is survived by siblings, Joan Ritzman, Ephrata and James Ritzman, Sr., Tower City. Also surviving are nephews and nieces: Rosanne (Bob) Barder, Lykens; Harold (Leni) Ritzman, Jr., Harrisburg; James (Kathy) Ritzman, Jr., Tower City; Roxanne Ritzman, SC; and Darren Ritzman, Lykens; Many cousins also survive.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Harold A. Ritzman.
Besides teaching school, she was a Lutheran church secretary in Orange Park, FL and was currently a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church, Lititz.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the Greenwood Cemetery, Tower City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation, or the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 320 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, PA 17543. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Tower City has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences to the family visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com