June S. Studer, 94, died peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz. Born and raised in Lancaster, PA, June was the daughter of the late Chester L. Bentley and Florence M. Bastendorf Bentley. She was the loving wife of the late John A. Studer, Jr. for 53 years before his death in 2004. She is survived by two daughters, Linda A. Harnish (Kenneth) of Lititz and Deborah J. Hambleton (John) of New Providence; three grandsons, Matthew Harnish (Christy), Jeffrey Hambleton (Casey), and Mark Harnish (Mary); and three great-granddaughters, Calliope Hambleton and Grace and Eliza Harnish. She is also survived by two sisters, Florence King and Audrey Beck. She was preceded in death by one brother Chester L. Bentley II.
June was a 1947 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. She was employed by DeWalt/Black and Decker and retired from the Lancaster Salted Nut Company after 22 years. June enjoyed gardening, country music, and collecting Walt Disney characters, especially Mickey Mouse. She loved spending time with her grandsons and looked forward to the family's annual vacations in Rehoboth Beach, DE and extended family gatherings.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brethren Village Retirement Community Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private at the family's convenience at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brethren Village Endowment Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
