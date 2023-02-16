June R. "Rosie" Wenger, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in Brunnerville to the late Samuel and Salome (Shotzberger) Enck and was the wife of Earl Wenger with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.
She was a woman of strong faith and a member of Conestoga Drive Mennonite Church.
Rosie was a homemaker. She cherished her family and loved creating memories with them. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking meals for her family and friends, and writing letters.
In addition to her husband, Rosie is survived by three children, Dale, husband of Margie Wenger of Leola, Mervin, husband of Debra Wenger of Leola, Rose Ann, wife of James Martin of Akron; ten grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM, at White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM at White Oak Mennonite Church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosie's memory may be made to Lincoln Christian Home, 1307 Apple Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.