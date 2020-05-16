June P. Antkowiak, 91, of Elizabethtown, PA, entered heaven on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 at Mennonite Home in Lancaster. Born in Williamstown, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Anna C. Young Werdt. She was the wife of the late John F. Antkowiak who passed in 2011 after 63 years of marriage.
June was of the Catholic faith and was a former member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Elizabethtown where she sang in the choir. Early in her life, she was employed in a sewing factory in Lykens where she became an accomplished seamstress. Later, she was an office worker for the former Peretsky Real Eatate and the Plain and Fancy egg farm. She also worked for Longenecker's Hatchery in Elizabethtown.
In addition to being an excellent cook, she enjoyed preserving the produce John grew in his garden, square dancing, and camping. She was also a world traveler visiting Israel, China, Alaska, and the Panama Canal.
She is survived by two nieces, Holly Kreiser and Donna Baker,; and special friends, the Kevin Hickernell family of Manheim and Frank Soflarsky family of Elizabethtown. She is also survived by John's six nephews, Ted (Carol) Wegner, of Halifax, Charles Wegner of Lykens, Fred (Marilyn) Wegner, of Jonestown, Raymond Wegner of Harrisburg, Steven (Nancy) Kachniasz, of Elizabethtown, and Patrick (Carol) Shupp, of Harrisburg; two nieces, Mary Agnes (Robert) Kennell of Harrisburg and Bernice Messimer of Mechanicsburg. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by twin sons, Paul and Frances; three siblings, Arlene Michael, Paul "Jack" Werdt, and Dorothy Bodnar; and a niece, Connie Finger.
Final farewell and commendation will be private in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. If desired, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Alzheimer's Association, 3544 North Progress Avenue, Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9638. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
