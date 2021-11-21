June Marie Whirt, 80, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Ralph B. and Minnie E. (Ayers) Gochenaur. She was preceded in death by her companion of 34 years, Larry Woerner.
June enjoyed trips to the casinos in Las Vegas, to Perryville, Florida, and annual trips to Wildwood, NJ. She loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She liked cleaning her home and caring for her cat “Kitty.”
She is survived by her children; Jody L. Kelley, wife of Kevin P. Kelley, Sr., Tina M. Shertzer, and Thomas O. Chant, Jr., step daughters Wanita Moser and Bonita Wheeler, sisters; Dorothy Bookman, Martha Solis, Jean Huddleston, and Doris McCauley, 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Robert Gochenaur, Ralph Gochenaur, Chester Gochenaur, Edward Gochenaur, Margaret Snizek, Beverly Irwin, Anna Mary Dettinger, Roy Gochenaur, and her grandson Coty.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11 AM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St. Lancaster, PA 17603, with a viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM. Burial will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
