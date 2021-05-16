June M. Sauder, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Born in Rockhill, PA, she was the daughter of the late Janvier and Margaret Whitsel. June was the wife of David S. Sauder with whom she celebrated 19 years of marriage.
June was a member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed going to and watching horse races, and growing flowers.
Surviving in addition to her husband, David, are three children, Debra Kuhn, wife of Jeff of New Holland, Kevin Geesey, husband of Carol of Elizabethtown, and Jennifer Sheaffer of New Holland; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Peg Painter of Three Springs, PA and Judy Smith of Rockhill, PA.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Gilland and Pat Ruby.
A memorial service honoring June's life will be held at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Green Tree Church of the Brethren (address above) or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com