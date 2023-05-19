June Louise Fisher, 91, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her home. Born in Rawlinsville, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Thelma Elizabeth (Appleton) Miller. She was married to the late John F. Fisher for 54 years at the time of his passing in 2004.
June was in the first class to graduate from Solanco High School in 1948. She was a cashier and front store manager at the former Musser's Market for many years. June was actively involved at Rawlinsville United Methodist Church, where she played organ, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. In earlier years, June enjoyed traveling across the United States with her husband in their R.V. and camping at Eagles Nest Campground in Ocean City, MD. More recently, she loved taking drives with her daughter, Sue to Rock Hall and St. Michaels, MD and they would frequent Lock 12 to watch eagles and enjoy the blooming Dutchmen Breeches.
June is survived by her children: Carol Susan Fontaine, Faith (Joe) Graybeal, Donald (Greta) Fisher, Dennis (Amy) Fisher; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Miller. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Fraser, a son, John Charles Fisher, a son-in-law, Homer Fontaine and a brother, Glenn Miller.
A memorial service will take place at Rawlinsville United Methodist Church, 1043 Truce Road, Holtwood, PA on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Traditional interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Memories may be shared at:
