June Louise Bucher, 91, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 14th. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Bucher, and a sister, Virginia Horel.
She is survived by a brother, Glenn Sullivan and wife Claudia of Bradenton, FL; son, Gary and wife Carolyn of Pickerington, OH, three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; and son, James and wife Kim of Elizabethtown, PA;.
June was a devoted member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. She also was active in various clubs in the area.
Service and interment will be private. Donations can be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, New Jersey.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA. 717-367-1543
A living tribute »